u.s. & world

26M passengers expected for 'record breaking' Thanksgiving holiday travel: TSA

Record throngs of travelers are expected to jam into airports over the Thanksgiving break and airlines are adding hundreds of flights a day in response.

The Transportation Security Administration said Wednesday that it expects to screen more than 26.8 million passengers between Nov. 22 and Dec. 2, a 4% increase over last year.

The busiest days figure to be the Wednesday before and the Sunday after Thanksgiving Day. The lightest day? That's expected to be the holiday itself.

TSA says it will offer overtime to screeners to keep checkpoints adequately staffed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelairport newsthanksgivingtsau.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Who are the Trump impeachment hearing witnesses?
LIVE | Impeachment hearing witness says Trump pushed for Biden probe
Trump meets with Turkey's Erdogan as first public impeachment hearings get underway
DA: Father used baby as human shield; child shot 4 times in Philadelphia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Impeachment hearing witness says Trump pushed for Biden probe
Westchester woman says ComEd demanded she pay ex-husband's bill
Suburban woman's arrest raises concerns about how police treat mentally ill
Evanston parents demand answers after daughter, 12, allegedly assaulted at school
New Amazon 4-star store opening in Oakbrook Center Wednesday
Trump meets with Turkey's Erdogan as first public impeachment hearings get underway
Rapper Kodak Black gets 3-year prison sentence in weapons case
Show More
Trump's impeachment hearings: Fact versus fiction
Boy, 14, reported missing from Austin
Garage fire spreads to other buildings in Brighton Park
Disney Plus hits 10M subscribers in 1 day
IHSA drops appeal of order allowing CPS runners to compete
More TOP STORIES News