TRAVEL

They're putting roller coasters on cruise ships!

EMBED </>More Videos

This is taking fun on the high seas to a whole new level. Carnival, Norwegian and Royal Caribbean are trying to attract thrill-seekers with some over-the-top amusements.

This is taking fun on the high seas to a whole new level!

Carnival, Norwegian and Royal Caribbean are trying to attract thrill-seekers with some over-the-top amusements.

Carnival is literally putting a twist on its on-board offerings with the industry's first roller coaster. The cruise company is debuting its new Mardi Gras ship in August 2020 with a head-spinning attraction called BOLT: Ultimate Sea Coaster.

Riders will reach speeds of up to 40 miles per hour on a top-deck, open-air track. There's nearly 800 feet of twists and turns. Rides will be free, but you have to be at least 43-inches tall to hop on.

Norwegian will be the first and only cruise line to feature a go-kart racetrack at sea. Passengers can burn rubber on the roads on three of its ships: Norwegian Joy, Norwegian Bliss and the new Norwegian Encore, which will be unveiled in November.

Royal Carribean is inviting guests to take the plunge. It's offering the cruise industry's tallest slide, at a whopping ten stories high.

The Ultimate Abyss slide debuted on the line's Harmony of the Seas ship in 2016, and followed suit on its sister ship, Symphony of the Seas, in 2018.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelcruise shiproller coastertravel
TRAVEL
Concrete pieces fall on tracks at Union Station; 1 injured
Plane skids off runway at O'Hare
Aeromexico trolls Americans with 'DNA discounts' ad
Royal Caribbean bans man who jumped from cruise ship
More Travel
Top Stories
Police arrest Orland Park mall shooting suspect in Matteson
Chicago Weather: Bitter cold moves in, temps to drop below zero
Woman charged with DUI in crash that killed Cook County sheriff's deputy in Mt. Greenwood
Carol Stream volleyball coach recorded minors in bathroom: prosecutors
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy and bitterly cold Thursday
Cook County Board raises tobacco purchase age to 21
'Like getting eaten alive:' Man attacked by pit bulls he helped raise
Super Bowl 2019 will have male cheerleaders for first time ever
Show More
Child accidentally shoots mom outside preschool
Woman charged with animal cruelty after 22 horses found dead
Mendoza donates $141K from Ald. Solis, calls on Preckwinkle to donate money from Ald. Burke
5-year-old left on school bus for 7 hours
More News