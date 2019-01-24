They're putting roller coasters on cruise ships!

This is taking fun on the high seas to a whole new level!
Carnival, Norwegian and Royal Caribbean are trying to attract thrill-seekers with some over-the-top amusements.
Carnival is literally putting a twist on its on-board offerings with the industry's first roller coaster. The cruise company is debuting its new Mardi Gras ship in August 2020 with a head-spinning attraction called BOLT: Ultimate Sea Coaster.
Riders will reach speeds of up to 40 miles per hour on a top-deck, open-air track. There's nearly 800 feet of twists and turns. Rides will be free, but you have to be at least 43-inches tall to hop on.
Norwegian will be the first and only cruise line to feature a go-kart racetrack at sea. Passengers can burn rubber on the roads on three of its ships: Norwegian Joy, Norwegian Bliss and the new Norwegian Encore, which will be unveiled in November.
Royal Carribean is inviting guests to take the plunge. It's offering the cruise industry's tallest slide, at a whopping ten stories high.
The Ultimate Abyss slide debuted on the line's Harmony of the Seas ship in 2016, and followed suit on its sister ship, Symphony of the Seas, in 2018.
