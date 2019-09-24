CTA train collision halts Brown, Purple Line service, stranding commuters during morning rush hour

[Major Delays] Loop-bound Brown and Purple Line Express trains are standing near Sedgwick due to an incident involving a train. Crews working to restore service. — cta (@cta) September 24, 2019

Thank you. And yes - only thing we can see out of our car window #3444 are firetrucks and crew. @cta instructor came to check on everyone in each car and used a key to open all windows. pic.twitter.com/pTDi81DlIN — Lindsey Morrison (@LAMorrisonnn) September 24, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5564493" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago Fire Department provides an update on Brown, Purple Line Express train incident that haulted service Tuesday morning.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5564383" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A CTA Brown Line train and Purple Line train collided near Sedgwick Tuesday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A scary ride for CTA commuters Tuesday morning as a southbound Brown Line train collided with a Purple Line train headed in the same direction."It was kind of scary," said Angelina, who was on the Brown Line train when the incident occurred.According to the CTA, trains were halted near the Sedgwick stop in Old Town due to "an incident involving a train," later describing it as "minor contact.""We were notified by the operator that something happened and from there we responded," said Donald Bonds with the CTA.CTA explained the incident happened around 9:15 a.m., which left passengers stuck on the trains for about an hour while CTA and first responders checked the conditions of the passengers and the trains.Some passengers shared their images of what happened."We inspected the cars, and put firefighters and paramedics on trains to make sure everyone was fine," said CFD District Chief Time Walsh."It got hot in there really quickly. From what I know, no one got seriously injured, which is good," said Angelina, "but it's just not the way to start a Tuesday morning."Passenger Jessalyn Kieta credits the conductor on her Purple Line train for keeping passengers calm and informed."[He] opened windows for us to get a little bit more air circulation in the train cars with the power down. Overall was just very attentive at giving us updates on the situation and what was happening," Kieta said.Chicago Fire officials said a pregnant woman and a person with diabetes were transported. No other injuries have been reported.All trains are back running on their normal service schedule.