Travel

CTA train collision halts Brown, Purple Line service, stranding commuters during morning rush hour

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A scary ride for CTA commuters Tuesday morning as a southbound Brown Line train collided with a Purple Line train headed in the same direction.

"It was kind of scary," said Angelina, who was on the Brown Line train when the incident occurred.

According to the CTA, trains were halted near the Sedgwick stop in Old Town due to "an incident involving a train," later describing it as "minor contact."


"We were notified by the operator that something happened and from there we responded," said Donald Bonds with the CTA.

CTA explained the incident happened around 9:15 a.m., which left passengers stuck on the trains for about an hour while CTA and first responders checked the conditions of the passengers and the trains.

Some passengers shared their images of what happened.




"We inspected the cars, and put firefighters and paramedics on trains to make sure everyone was fine," said CFD District Chief Time Walsh.

EMBED More News Videos

Chicago Fire Department provides an update on Brown, Purple Line Express train incident that haulted service Tuesday morning.



"It got hot in there really quickly. From what I know, no one got seriously injured, which is good," said Angelina, "but it's just not the way to start a Tuesday morning."

Passenger Jessalyn Kieta credits the conductor on her Purple Line train for keeping passengers calm and informed.

"[He] opened windows for us to get a little bit more air circulation in the train cars with the power down. Overall was just very attentive at giving us updates on the situation and what was happening," Kieta said.

EMBED More News Videos

A CTA Brown Line train and Purple Line train collided near Sedgwick Tuesday morning.



Chicago Fire officials said a pregnant woman and a person with diabetes were transported. No other injuries have been reported.

All trains are back running on their normal service schedule.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelchicagoold towntrain accidentcta
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pelosi announces formal Trump impeachment inquiry
Harvey girl, 11, shot in head on day before birthday
1 student hurt, 1 arrested after East Leyden HS stabbing; boy stabbed to be OK: police
IL politicians react to Pelosi formally opening Trump impeachment inquiry
Submarine found in Pacific with $165M in cocaine, Coast Guard says
11-year-old boy drives 200 miles to meet stranger from Snapchat
Hangovers ruled legitimate illness in Germany
Show More
Pilot rescued from plane stuck in tree after missing runway
Football player who collapsed during game is brain dead
Service dog has adorable encounter with Donald Duck
Ernie Banks' wife allowed to file new causes of action in estate case
DePaul issues alert after 2 attacks near Loop campus
More TOP STORIES News