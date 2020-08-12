New York Times travel questionnaire wants to tell you if it's safe to travel during pandemic

Now, the New York Times wants to help you make that judgement call with an online questionnaire.
The Times just shared an online tool to help you decide if you should travel.
RELATED: Southwest Airlines to reduce COVID-19 sanitizing efforts between flights
You click through a series of questions, then it gives advice.
Some of those questions include:
- Are you flying with children?
- Are you part of a vulnerable population?
- Why are you traveling? For pleasure, or out of necessity?
Even if you get the virtual go-ahead, the New York Times asks you to consider the health of those you may come in contact with during and after your travels - anyone from the gas station attendants to friends and family.
And anyone traveling should wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
SEE ALSO: What to do if you're vacationing during COVID-19 pandemic
Of course, when it comes right down to it, traveling during the pandemic is a personal decision.
But the CDC clearly states that "travel increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19. Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from the coronavirus."
Take the survey here.