Travel

Travelers have 1 year before deadline to obtain REAL ID cards

By
If you've had to catch a flight recently, you may have started to notice signs informing travelers that they'll be required to show what's called a REAL ID-compliant driver's license to fly within the United States.

It looks similar to a regular driver's license, but a few small changes are necessary to fly or enter federal facilities, starting October 1, 2020.

If you don't have a REAL ID by the deadline, you'll need to use a valid passport to fly.

"States have been working on this for several years, dating back to 2006, 2007," said Mark Howell, a spokesman for the Transportation Security Administration.

A REAL ID is designed to be tougher to forge. It was recommended by the 9/11 commission.

Depending on the state, the card has a gold star or black star in the corner, which is easily spotted by TSA agents. It indicates the traveler is REAL ID-compliant.

"We want to make sure that those security features are there so we know the folks getting on airplanes are who they are," Howell said.

To obtain a REAL ID, applicants must provide one document proving identity, one document proving their social security number, two documents proving residency and one document proving a signature.

The process must be completed in person at a Department of Motor Vehicles.

"If it's necessary, then I just need to go get it done," said Dane Jordan, a traveler. "If I have to stand in line at the DMV, I'd rather get it out of the way."

Traveler Nancy Reinhard said, "If it makes us safer, then absolutely, I don't mind doing it."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traveltraveltsatravel tipsairport security
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Memo shows Trump prodded Ukraine to probe Biden
Harvey girl dies after being shot in head by stray bullet
Clerk shot at Southwest Side store, 1 in custody
Trump-linked lawyers defending Ukrainian gas mogul in Chicago bribery case
VIDEO: Villa Park girl, 5, escapes coyote in front yard
13-year-old girl kidnapped, sexually abused in Humboldt Park
Illinois politicians weigh in after President Trump's Ukraine call transcript released
Show More
D.C. gun violence rally draws hundreds of Chicagoans
50 Years later: Chicago 7 Trial
2 women attacked by man with hammer on Crystal Lake bike trail, witness says
U of C Medical Center nurses return to work after strike
Couple killed in front of Texas home as they returned from hospital
More TOP STORIES News