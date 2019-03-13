Travelers nervous after Boeing 737 MAX 8 crashes in Ethiopia

Some travelers may be nervous about flying in a Boeing 737 MAX 8 after a deadly crash in Ethiopia, the second crash for that type of aircraft in five months.All 157 people aboard the Ethiopian Airlines aircraft were killed this weekend and another 189 people were killed in October 2018 when a Lion Air plane crashed in the Java Sea.So, should travelers be nervous?"I can absolutely see why people are uneasy. I do trust U.S. airlines that this aircraft is safe," said airline industry expert Brian Sumers, He said he's confident in the safety of the Boeing 737 MAX 8.What should nervous travelers do?"If you are a consumer and don't want to fly on that plane I would argue you don't have to'" said Sumers, the aviation business editor at Skift.There are no official policies requiring airlines to change your flight based on a plane model, Sumers said. However, he said: "Airlines probably do not want you to fly on an airline you are not comfortable flying on so the best course of action call the airline, they'll them what you are feeling, tell them you are nervous about flying and the likely hood is that someone on the phone will say, 'OK customer, you can switch to another flight for no fee,' but people need to remember that this is not an official policy."Most airlines will tell you the type of plane before you book but that is never a guarantee because the type of plane can change, even the day of the flight."Even if you book on one type of airplane, there is no guarantee that when you get to the gate at O'Hare that that type of plane will be there," Sumers said.None of the U.S. airlines have grounded the MAX 8s and the Federal Aviation Administration issued a statement backing the safety of them. However, carriers and authorities in Britain, Germany, Australia, Malaysia, China, Mongolia, Latin America and other countries have grounded the aircraft.Currently, there's no evidence of a link between the two crashes, but some travelers may not want to risk it."U.S. airlines are not in the business of flying unsafe aircraft," said Sumers. "If they have worries about the airplane, they would ground it."Most of the major airlines told the I-Team that they are not offering any changes or waivers.Many airlines issued statements.Southwest Airlines said it's working with customers on "an individual basis."American Airlines said it does not fly the planes to or from Chicago. They also will not offer a waiver for travelers seeking to change their reservations.said the planes in question aren't in its fleet.Boeing also issued a statement: