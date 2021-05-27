Chicago expressways, airports busy as Memorial Day Weekend travel picks up

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's airports are busy ahead of the Memorial Day Weekend, with a combined million travelers expected over the next few days.More than 37 million Americans are expected to travel this Memorial Day Weekend beginning Thursday."We are expecting at least 30,000 customers to pass through O'Hare every day this weekend," said Omar Idris, United Airlines. "We are adding flights to leisure destinations that customers want to go to."If you're traveling by road, expect the biggest traffic delays Thursday afternoon- with the worst travel time in Chicago between 2:45 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. The Eisenhower Expressway is expected to be the busiest road.According to AAA, nearly 9 out of 10 people traveling for Memorial Day Weekend will do so by car, with 1.7 million in Illinois alone. But it won't be cheap. Gas prices have not been this high since 2014.This year, gas prices are over a dollar more than they were this time last year. As of Thursday morning, the national average is about $3.04. That jumps to $3.26 in Illinois and some southern states are still experiencing gas shortages."I had to pay $3.38 a gallon for 87 octane. So ugh. Fortunately our van gets relatively good mileage," traveler Jared Wilkey said.And then there is the car rental market. A recent study shows that even if you're willing to pay for it, the shortage is such, rentals are completely sold out in many parts of the country. Flying? That's also getting more expensive, as airlines scramble to get enough planes back into the air to meet pent up demand."We're seeing the effects we all anticipated. Great pent-up demand. People are ready to go. And when that CDC guidance came out, those stimulus checks arrived, people made plans," said Prof. Joe Schweiterman, DePaul University.And for passengers flying, expect busier than usual airports as restrictions across the country loosen and folks are getting more comfortable flying."I don't mind. I get where I want to go and she keeps track of me," said passenger Bernie Bernardi."Fly back and forth with our grandkids, and I'm comfortable," said traveler Val.At O'Hare, close to 400,000 passengers are expected to travel this weekend, with the busiest days to depart being Thursday and Friday. A spokesperson with United Airlines says they are ready for the travel rush."We're making sure we are ready to go because this traffic is coming back very quickly we are happy to respond and we are," Idris said.Mask mandates remain in effect at airports and on planes.If you're traveling via railways, a vaccination clinic will be available at Union Station Friday through Sunday.The state reported that nearly 100 trains carrying more than 30,000 travelers will be passing through the station on Amtrak trains this weekend.But even with a 60% increase in Memorial Day travel compared to last year, the pandemic is still having an effect on people's plans."It's still 14% below pre-pandemic. But people are anxious to get out and where people want to go is beaches or mountains. They're still more comfortable being in outdoor places," said Molly Hart, AAA.