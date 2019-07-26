Travel

World's largest steam locomotive rolling through Chicago area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The "Big Boy" is here, making its way through the Chicago suburbs along "The Great Race Across the Midwest."

Enthusiasts couldn't wait to catch a glimpse -not that you could miss it.

Julie Leehaug drove up from Frankfort to get a good spot.

"What's really nice now is that we're all here for the same reason," said Leehaug, "so you can talk to all of these people and we are all excited about the same thing."

It's one of the largest steam locomotives ever made by Union Pacific in the 1940's and it's one of only 25 of its kind.

The "Big Boy' weighs in at 1.2 million pounds and is 133 feet long.

The world's largest steam locomotive is coming through the Chicago area tomorrow. And if you're close enough, you'll feel it coming.



The last time one of these was in operation was 60 years ago, so this sight is quite a blast from the past.

"Just the feel of it, when it will come around the corner, it's just gonna be and the smoke the smoke and the noise, yup," said Kris Trost, who drove from Elwood for the historical event.

After departing from Butler, Wis., at 8 a.m., the train traveled through Wadsworth, Northbrook, Des Plaines, Elmhurst, and Wheaton and before ending up in West Chicago Friday afternoon, where it will be on display this weekend.

The Union Pacific is celebrating 150 years since the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad.



You can track the steam locomotive as it treks "The Great Race Across the Midwest" so you don't miss it.
