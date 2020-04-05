coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus update: United Airlines temporarily 'but significantly' reduces flights to New York-area airports amid COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Traveling to New York City may be an issue if you're flying on United Airlines.

The airline said it's temporarily "but significantly" cutting backs flights to and from the Big Apple at airports across the country because of the pandemic.

At last check, United had only five flights heading from O'Hare International Airport to New York scheduled for Sunday and none out of Chicago Midway International Airport .

That's a huge drop considering the airline usually offers nearly three dozen flights a day between the two cities.

The carrier plans to reduce Newark service from 139 flights to 62 destinations to 15 serving nine, and at LaGuardia 18 flights serving four destinations will be reduced to two flights serving a single destination.

United previously said it would be cutting domestic capacity this month by about 52% and international capacity by about 90%.

All local employees, whether on duty or not, will maintain pay and benefits for a long as the reductions are in effect, the company said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelnew yorkunited airlinescoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkflights restricted
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
Westlake Hospital temporarily reopening to treat patients infected with COVID-19
'Tamron Hall Show' talks COVID-19 daily.
Grand Princess cruise ship crew member dies of COVID-19 at hospital
SF doctor in Netflix's 'Pandemic' claims possible COVID-19 treatment
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'The number is sobering': Illinois' COVID-19 cases top 10K
US Surgeon General: This week will be 'our Pearl Harbor moment'
ABC 7 to air Roman Catholic Mass for Palm, Easter Sunday
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Floyd Mayweather's daughter arrested after allegedly stabbing woman
Westlake Hospital temporarily reopening to treat patients infected with COVID-19
U.S. 'wasted' months before preparing for COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
'Sunday Arts Takeover' kicks off with performances on Mayor Lightfoot's Instagram
Dovetail Project helps provide assistance to fathers struggling during COVID-19 crisis
Wisconsin moves ahead with in-person voting amid 'stay-at-home' order
What to do if you're having trouble paying bills during COVID-19 crisis
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny Sunday, chilly by lake
More TOP STORIES News