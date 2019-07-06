Amtrak unveils its next-generation Acela Fleet

95% domestically produced components

Nearly 250 suppliers from 27 states

$280 million materials & services purchased from disadvantaged business enterprises

1,300+ new jobs in over 90 cities across the U.S.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Amtrak has released official images of their new state-of-the-art train sets.The new Acela Express will operate on Amtrak's Northeast corridor.The Acela trains will feature cutting-edge safety systems to provide real-time monitoring and ensure a safe and comfortable ride.Each train will have 378 seats, with personal outlets, USB ports and adjustable reading lights at every seat.According to Amtrak, the new trains have been designed to reduce energy consumption by at least 20% and feature sustainable components including seating made out of recycled leather.The company says the first prototype will be ready for testing in 2019 and will enter revenue service in 2021, with all trainsets in service in 2022.