City breaks ground on $1.2B O'Hare Airport Terminal 5 expansion

CHICAGO (WLS) -- City leaders and airlines officials broke ground on a $1.2 billion expansion at Terminal 5 at O'Hare Airport Wednesday.The expansion of Terminal 5 is set to be completed by 2021. It will have 10 new gates and increase terminal space by 350,000 square feet, allowing for new airline lounges and concession spaces."Chicago and its airline partners are propelling the nation's best-connected travel hub to the next level, starting with a more than $1 billion infusion that will bring new gates and expanded amenities to Terminal 5," said Mayor Rahm Emanuel. "With the improvements we are making today, O'Hare will continue to set new records and fuel more connectivity, tourism, and economic impact for the City well into the future.""Thanks to our airline partners' commitment to Chicago, we are offering increased connections, better services, and more reasons for travelers to choose O'Hare than ever before," said Commissioner Jamie L. Rhee. "Through our modernization programs, Chicago-O'Hare will continue breaking records by improving service for travelers from curb to gate, and powering new economic opportunity at historic levels."The expansion is expected to create 3,500 jobs, Mayor Emanuel's office said. It is the first part of a series of projects as part of the $8.5 billion O'Hare expansion plan.