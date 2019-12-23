CHICAGO (WLS) -- Have you ever thought about joining a hotel rewards program?
If you have, ABC7's Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles has some advice on what to consider.
Knowles recommends checking the expiration policies and the value of that program.
WalletHub recently did a study listing the best hotel programs.
Ranking at No. 1, they said the Wyndham hotel rewards program values at 13.50 cents for every 100 dollars spent.
Check out the full list of WalletHub's best programs by clicking here.
What to consider when choosing hotel rewards programs
QUICK TIP
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News