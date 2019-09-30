Quick Tip

Why you should purchase your holiday flights now

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's so gorgeous outside, you're probably not thinking about holiday travel. But now is the time to buy if you're planning on flying somewhere.

The American Automobile Association said the ideal window to make holiday travel plans just opened a couple of days ago.

If you're going to be getting a flight for Thanksgiving or Christmas, you should be buying now to get the best price, the best deals and the best seats.

According to the AAA, the cutoff to buy your holiday ticket is around October 27.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelholidayquick tipthanksgivingchristmasi teamtravel tipsholiday travel
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
QUICK TIP
How to better track monthly spending
Quick Tip: Boss phishing email scam
How millennials can build up credit
Quick Tip: Avoiding Hurricane Dorian donation scams
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 6 cars damaged in Far South Side lot fire
Man charged with terrorism allegedly scouted Woodfield Mall before SUV attack
Cubs announce Maddon won't return as team's manager
CA to let college athletes make money, defying NCAA
Ex-Cub David Ross has 'interest' in succeeding Joe Maddon
19 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
17-year-old hunter fatally shot after being mistaken for deer
Show More
3 escaped Ohio inmates caught at NC Red Roof Inn
LA's mystery subway singer tells her story after serenade goes viral
Video released from school bus driven by alleged drunk driver
Alert issued for missing 80-year-old Ind. couple
Chicago Public Library to eliminate overdue fines on books
More TOP STORIES News