Why you should purchase your holiday flights now

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's so gorgeous outside, you're probably not thinking about holiday travel. But now is the time to buy if you're planning on flying somewhere.
The American Automobile Association said the ideal window to make holiday travel plans just opened a couple of days ago.
If you're going to be getting a flight for Thanksgiving or Christmas, you should be buying now to get the best price, the best deals and the best seats.
According to the AAA, the cutoff to buy your holiday ticket is around October 27.
