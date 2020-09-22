Travel

Chicago quarantine COVID-19 travel order: WI could be added to list

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Wisconsin could be added to Chicago's COVID-19 emergency travel order Tuesday.

Last week, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady warned that Wisconsin will likely be added if cases do not go down in the state.


"Wisconsin has had the most cases that it has had at any point since COVID broke out last week," Dr. Arwady said. "They are having percent positivities that range from the 13-17% range and problems across the state, so if you are able to avoid travel to Wisconsin this week, please do so."

Six states were taken were taken off last week: Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina and Texas. Meanwhile, the state of Utah was added.

States on the travel order are seeing new cases at a rate of greater than 15 per 100,000 per day or higher.

RELATED: Quarantine Travel States: Illinois launches online COVID-19 hotspot map for travelers

The states and territories currently subject to quarantine are:
-Alabama
-Arkansas
-Georgia

-Iowa
-Kansas
-Kentucky
-Louisiana
-Mississippi
-Missouri
-Nebraska
-North Dakota

-Oklahoma
-South Carolina
-South Dakota
-Tennessee
-Utah

Travelers from the states are required to quarantine for 14 days. Essential workers are exempt. However, they are asked to limit activities to work activities and monitor for any symptoms.

Violators can be fined $100 - $500 per day, up to a maximum of $7,000.
