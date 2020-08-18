Travel

Chicago quarantine: Wisconsin removed from city's COVID-19 emergency travel order

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Wisconsin is being taken off Chicago's COVID-19 travel quarantine order, the city has announced Tuesday.

Wisconsin was added last month due to the rising number of cases in the state. Nebraska was also removed from the list. Meanwhile, Iowa and Kansas are being re-added to the order.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said states on the travel order are seeing new cases at a rate of greater than 15 per 100,000 per day or higher.

WATCH: Dr. Arwady gives Chicago COVID-19 update


EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Allison Arwady gives an update on COVID-19 in Chicago, with Wisconsin removed from emergency quarantine travel order.



Two states, Arizona and North Carolina, could be removed from the list next week if rates continue to lower there.

RELATED: Quarantine Travel States: Illinois launches online COVID-19 hotspot map for travelers

The travel quarantine for Iowa and Kansas will go back into effect on Friday.

The states and territories currently subject to quarantine are:
-Alabama
-Arkansas
-Arizona
-California
-Florida

-Georgia
-Idaho
-Iowa
-Kansas
-Louisiana
-Mississippi
-Missouri
-Nevada

-North Carolina
-North Dakota
-Oklahoma
-Puerto Rico
-South Carolina
-Tennessee
-Texas

Travelers from the states are required to quarantine for 14 days. Essential workers and people who commute from Wisconsin to work in Chicago are exempt. However, they are asked to limit activities to work activities and monitor for any symptoms. Those passing through Wisconsin, stopping for less than 24 hours would not have to quarantine, but day trips for shopping would not be allowed, even if it's just for a few hours.

Violators can be fined $100 - $500 per day, up to a maximum of $7,000.

Dr. Arwady said Chicago continues to see the highest case rates in young adults. Dr. Arwady also said the city is not seeing a large spread from people attending events, but most spread is coming from family members.
