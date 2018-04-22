TRAVEL

Woman fined $500 over apple in carry-on bag

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bookman has the story of how a free snack on a Delta flight ended up costing one woman.

WABC
A free airline snack cost one woman $500.

Crystal Tadlock said a Delta flight attendant gave her an apple toward the end of her flight from Paris.

She took the piece of fruit and put it in her carry-on bag. When she went through customs, an agent pulled out the apple in a plastic pouch from Delta.

"He had asked me if my trip to France was expensive and I said, well yeah, I didn't understand why he was asking that question, and he said 'it's about to get a whole lot more expensive after I charge you $500," said Tadlock.

Tadlock says Delta should not have given out apples or at least warned passengers not to take them off the plane.

In a statement, Delta would only say, 'they encourage customers to follow U.S. Customs and Border Protection protocols.'
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelairport securityu.s. & world
TRAVEL
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
World's quirkiest hotels named by TripAdvisor
Look through dizzying glass-bottom bridge to the ground 500 feet below
Southwest changes service animal rules for passengers
Pack Like a Pro with the Go-To Girlfriend Sadie Murray
More Travel
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Show More
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
More News