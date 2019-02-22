Yosemite National Park's Horsetail Falls was on fire Tuesday -- or, at least it appeared that way when hikers arrived to the falls after a two-hour hike through waist-deep snow.The "Firefalls" are a rare visual effect that occurs when the light hits and reflects Horsetail Falls at just the right angle, giving it the illusion of being aflame.Several photographers on the hike caught the falls on film and shared the magnificent view on Instagram and Twitter. In a tweet, photographer Jeff Saliba joked that his pictures could be the next Apple Mac desktop wallpaper."If Apple decides to name their next update OSX Firefall, I got you on the wallpaper! #firefall," he tweeted.Check out the video above to see the beautiful images Saliba and others captured at the Firefalls.