travel

Yosemite's stunning "firefall" phenomenon may not appear this year

FRESNO, Calif. -- The annual "firefall" phenomenon at Yosemite National Park may not happen this year due to a lack of water over the Horsetail Fall.

The National Park Service says the fall currently has little to no water, so those planning to see the "firefall" may miss it.

The Horsetail Fall, which flows over the eastern edge of El Capitan in Yosemite Valley, looks like a river of fire when the sunlight hits it at just the right angle.

The waterfall plunges about 1,500 feet and if you didn't know any better, you might think you were watching a lava flow. The fleeting sight also only lasts about 10 minutes.



The natural phenomenon happens every sunset in late-February. The National Park Service says the window for the 2020 "firefall" is February 13 through February 27.

Restrictions to parking, visitor access and traffic will begin in the afternoon on February 13.

Editor's Note: The video above is from an earlier broadcast.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelyosemite national parkyosemite national parkyosemitetravel
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAVEL
Officials: TSA agent tricked traveler into showing breasts
New Yorkers no longer allowed to enroll in Global Entry: DHS
Airlines suspend flights to Hong Kong amid coronavirus outbreak
49ers legend Jerry Rice greets passengers at Miami Airport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago weather: 2-5 inches of snow expected to begin falling Wednesday afternoon
Police seize suspect vehicle in Deerfield hit-and-run crash that critically hurt boy
Kim Foxx says she hopes indictment against Smollett 'based on the facts'
3 Curie High School students treated for possible overdoses: CFD
Organization Uses Art to Help People Overcome Health Challenges
Chicago man charged after stabbing fellow Red Line rider: police
Peapod ends food delivery in Illinois next week
Show More
ATM stolen from South Side car dealership
Proposed bill would prohibit Illinois drivers from pumping own gas
Mano a Mano youth canvassing communities of color for 2020 census
JetBlue offers $20 flights to celebrate 20th birthday
Chicago 1st graders' invention earns them national spotlight
More TOP STORIES News