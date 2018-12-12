Tree-lighting ceremony offers hope for missing Wisconsin teenage girl

The city of Barron held a "tree of hope" lighting ceremony in honor of missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs.The middle school student has been missing since her parents were slain Oct. 15. James and Denise Closs were fatally shot in their home, and investigators believe Jayme wasThe event of Wednesday at Riverview Middle School featured a 16-foot tree that included messages of hope from classmates and others. Lighted lanterns also were released. The event was coordinated by the school and by Hormel Foods and Jennie-O Turkey Store, which employed the girl's parents.Detectives have pursued thousands of tips, watched dozens of surveillance videos and spent countless hours searching for Jayme, but have no suspects.