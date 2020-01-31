drug bust

'Tremendous' amount of drugs seized at NYC storage facility

BULLS HEAD, Staten Island -- Police seized what they described as a "tremendous" amount of illegal drugs while executing a search warrant at a storage facility on Staten Island Wednesday.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. at a Storage King USA on Victory Boulevard in the Bulls Head section.

Officers recovered 275 pounds of marijuana, 3,935 rove THC cartridges and 8,100 glo extracts (cannabis oil cartridges).



The street value is still being calculated, and there is no word yet on how authorities were tipped off to the location.

Police are looking into who rented the space, and the location is across the road from an open space of trees and tall grass in an area lined with businesses.

Officials say these kinds of operations are becoming more common as sellers are producing pot and the cartridges used in vaping. But some of these products have been associated with lung illnesses across the country, including some fatal cases.

The NYPD has said it doesn't expect this kind of illegal activity to disappear even if they legalize recreational marijuana in the state.

The storage facility is still open for business, and police continue to go through the evidence in hopes of finding the person responsible for the significant drug operation.

There are no arrests at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
