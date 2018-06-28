TRENTON, N.J. --The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office released bodycam footage Wednesday from several Trenton police officers who responded to the shooting at a 24-hour arts festival.
The footage begins as police are trying to shut down the Arts All Night festival in the early morning hours of June 17.
"Go home, folks! It's over," one officer can be heard saying.
Then shots rang out.
"They're shooting over there. Get out of here! Go! Shots fired," said the officer.
People came pouring out of the Roebling Wire Works, some with gunshot wounds.
"My boy got hit! My boy got hit!" screamed a patron. The officer replied, "Get him on the ground. Put pressure on him."
In all, authorities said 22 people were hurt that night, 17 were shot.
One suspect was killed and two others are facing weapons charges.
One of them is Amir Amstrong, who can be seen being moved by officers into a police vehicle with a gunshot wound to his head.
"Hold on. Just stay still," the officer can be heard saying. One officer rides in the back of the vehicle with Armstrong to the hospital.
"The ambulance is coming, man. You breathing?" he said.
Several officers can be seen helping a man shot multiple times until the paramedics arrive.
"Stay with us, big guy. Stay with us," they can be heard saying to the victim.
Footage from hospital cameras was also released.
"I got a guy shot in the back of my car, I need help!" said one officer. The officer brought a man shot in the chest to the emergency room in the back of his vehicle.
"Where is he shot? In the back? In the chest?" hospital staff can be heard asking.
The staff rushes the man inside, as the officer warns them there will be others.
"We got more coming. We got more coming," he said.
The incident is still under investigation.
Four Trenton officers have been placed on administrative leave while waiting for the outcome of the investigation.