Tri-State Tollway crash: 3 injured after SUV hits I-294 tollbooth, bursts into flames

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people were injured after an SUV crashed into a tollbooth on the Tri-State Tollway and burst into flames Thursday morning, Illinois State Police said.The crash occurred around 1 a.m. as the SUV was traveling on the ramp from Halsted Street to southbound I-294 in South Holland. Police said the driver lost control and hit a tollbooth, causing it to roll over.Police said a man and two women were able to get out of the SUV before it caught fire.All three were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.Further details on the crash were not immediately available.