A trial is set to begin Tuesday for three current and former Chicago police officers accused of trying to cover up what happened the night another officer fatally shot Laquan McDonald.

Those three officers face state charges after prosecutors said they tried to prevent investigators from learning the truth about Laquan McDonald's death.

Retired officers David March and Joseph Walsh and Thomas Gaffney, who is suspended without pay, will go on bench trial. The men are accused of coordinating their stories and making false police reports.

The trial comes after former Officer Jason Van Dyke was found guilty of second degree murder in the shooting death of Laquan McDonald. Prosecutors said the men coordinated their stories and made false police reports in the hours after Jason Van Dyke fired 16 shots, killing McDonald.

The three officers now face charges of conspiracy, obstruction of justice and misconduct. The case will be decided by a Cook County judge, not a jury.
