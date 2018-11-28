Trial for CPD officers accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting continues Wednesday

EMBED </>More Videos

VIDEOS: Trial of 3 CPD officers accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting (1 of 6)

Trial begins for CPD officers accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting

Three Chicago police officers are accused of covering up details of the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The trial of three Chicago police officers will continue for a second day Wednesday.

Ex-Officer Joseph Walsh, former Detective David March and suspended Officer Thomas Gaffney are accused of falsifying their reports to cover-up for officer Jason Van Dyke who was seen shooting McDonald on dash camera footage.
WATCH: Opening statements by prosecutor, defense attorneys
EMBED More News Videos

VIDEOS: Opening statements in trial of 3 CPD officers accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting (1 of 4)

Prosecutor makes opening statement in trial of 3 Chicago cops

Special Prosecutor Patricia Brown Holmes makes her opening statement in the trial of three Chicago police officers accused of a cover-up in the Laquan McDonald shooting.



In opening statements Tuesday, Special Prosecutor Patricia Brown Holmes said that instead of serving and protecting the public, the officers were protecting Van Dyke. The defendant's attorneys argued that the officers were doing their job and should not have been charged.

RELATED: Jason Van Dyke Verdict: Chicago officer found guilty in Laquan McDonald shooting trial

This is a bench trial and a judge, not a jury, will decide the defendants' guilt or innocence.

The trial is expected to last about a week.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
laquan mcdonaldjason van dykechicago police departmentpolice-involved shootingChicagoLittle VillageArcher Heights
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Trial begins for CPD officers accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting
Top Stories
Suburban park district police chief accused of videotaping sexual encounters faces new charges
Chicago Weather: Power outages persist in NW suburbs after winter storm
6 dead, including 4 children, in Logansport, Ind. fire
Woman arrested for attacking McDonald's manager over ketchup
4 15-year-olds accused of raping teammates with broom
Police: Man shoots son after fight over kneeling NFL players
Body found in NC in search for missing teen not yet ID'd
Shanann Watts family files wrongful death suit against Chris Watts
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Bitter cold again Wednesday with light snow possible at night
Hang glider holds on for dear life after pilot fails to strap him in
Catholic schools, parishes in Chicago could face closure
Holy cow! This may be the biggest steer we've ever seen
More News