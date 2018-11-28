Trial for CPD officers accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting continues Wednesday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4780618" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> VIDEOS: Opening statements in trial of 3 CPD officers accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting (1 of 4) Prosecutor makes opening statement in trial of 3 Chicago cops Special Prosecutor Patricia Brown Holmes makes her opening statement in the trial of three Chicago police officers accused of a cover-up in the Laquan McDonald shooting.

The trial of three Chicago police officers will continue for a second day Wednesday.Ex-Officer Joseph Walsh, former Detective David March and suspended Officer Thomas Gaffney are accused of falsifying their reports to cover-up for officer Jason Van Dyke who was seen shooting McDonald on dash camera footage.In opening statements Tuesday, Special Prosecutor Patricia Brown Holmes said that instead of serving and protecting the public, the officers were protecting Van Dyke. The defendant's attorneys argued that the officers were doing their job and should not have been charged.This is a bench trial and a judge, not a jury, will decide the defendants' guilt or innocence.The trial is expected to last about a week.