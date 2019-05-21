Trial for Robert Serritella, accused in '92 murder of Skokie teen David Chereck, began Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The man accused in the 1992 murder of a Skokie teen is set to go on trial Monday.

Robert Serritella is accused of strangling 15-year-old David Chereck on New Year's Day 1992.

Chereck was walking home from a bowling alley when he disappeared. His body was found a day later in a forest preserve in Morton Grove.

The 76-year-old Serritella was arrested in Los Angeles and charged with Chereck's murder in 2014 after a years-long investigation.

RELATED: Cook County pays $6,000 to suspected murderer of teen

Testimony from two jailhouse informants who said Serritella confessed to the murder will be allowed at the bench trial.
