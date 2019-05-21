Trial for Robert Serritella, accused in '92 murder of Skokie teen David Chereck, began Monday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=217568" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In an exclusive interview with ABC7, David Chereck's mother said she'd been waiting for a break in her son's murder case for 22 years.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The man accused in the 1992 murder of a Skokie teen is set to go on trial Monday.Robert Serritella is accused of strangling 15-year-old David Chereck on New Year's Day 1992.Chereck was walking home from a bowling alley when he disappeared. His body was found a day later in a forest preserve in Morton Grove.The 76-year-old Serritella was arrested in Los Angeles and charged with Chereck's murder in 2014 after a years-long investigation.Testimony from two jailhouse informants who said Serritella confessed to the murder will be allowed at the bench trial.