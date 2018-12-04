Trial of 3 CPD cops accused in Laquan McDonald shooting cover-up continues

The trial of three Chicago police officers continued on Tuesday.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The trial of three Chicago police officers who are accused of trying to cover up what happened the night Jason Van Dyke fatally shot Laquan McDonald continued Tuesday.

The bench trial started a week ago against David March and Joseph Walsh, both retired, and Thomas Gaffney, who is suspended without pay.
The trial comes after Van Dyke, a now-former Chicago police officer, was found guilty of second degree murder in the shooting death of Laquan McDonald in October 2014.

Prosecutors said the men coordinated their stories and made false police reports in the hours after Van Dyke fired 16 shots, killing McDonald.

Laquan McDonald

Last week, Chicago police Officer Dora Fontaine, who was granted immunity for being the prosecution's key witness, testified that she witnessed the shooting, and said that details in reports that were attributed to her not accurate, including the detail that Van Dyke was the victim of assault.

Civilian Jose Torres, who witnessed the shooting, also testified that officers told him and another motorist to leave the scene without taking their statements or information.

A trial of three current and former Chicago police officers accused of a cover-up in the Laquan McDonald shooting began Tuesday.

