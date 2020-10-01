Lightfoot to announce Chicago Halloween 2020 guidelines the same day some COVID-19 restrictions ease

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to announce the city's plans for Halloween Thursday afternoon.Lightfoot's Halloween announcement comes the same day COVID-19 restrictions are easing for Chicago businesses.Classes at gyms can now include more people, and personal services that require a mask being removed, like shaves and facials, are now allowed.The alcohol curfew for bars and restaurants is pushed back to 1 a.m. Bars that don't serve food will be able to seat people indoors at 25% capacity, and those that do serve food can open at 40% capacity, with a maximum of 50 people per space.Illinois released its Halloween guidelines Wednesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Anyone participating in trick-or-treating should maintain social distance and wear proper face coverings; consider leaving individual candies spaced apart outside; trick-or-treat only with household members and wash hands before eating candy, the state said.An alternative to traditional trick-or-treating is to set up in a large parking lot or other outdoor setting with tables with individually wrapped candy, where participants with a parent/guardian can parade past while still keeping 6-feet of distance and wearing a face covering. It's suggested to offer reserved time slots to limit everyone showing up at once.Halloween haunted houses currently are not allowed."Avoid crowded costume parties at home or at bars, which can absolutely increase your risk of getting COVID-19 and spreading it to the community," IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.Gatherings of more than 50 people or 50% or more of a building's maximum occupancy are prohibited.Cloth face coverings and social distancing should be enforced and hand sanitizer should be used at pumpkin patches and orchards.Hayrides should not exceed 50% capacity with parties spaced at least 6 feet apart and face coverings should be worn.The state also encouraged older Illinoisans to get flu shots.