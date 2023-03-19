Viral video: 9-year-old basketball whiz shows off trick shots on Instagram

9-year-old Zeke Vozniak shows off his creative basketball trick shots on social media.

A 9-year-old boy from Georgia is making headlines with his skills as a basketball shot-maker.

The third-grader racked up thousands of social media followers by posting videos of his creative shots.

SEE ALSO | Boy, 7, lands 2 shots at same time while balancing on basketball

Zeke Vozniak posted his latest trick, which is dribbling and sinking a shot while steadying himself on a balance training board.

Zeke said it took him three months to master that shot. It's just the latest in a long line of trick shots.

He's now working on a new trick, which is dribbling and shooting three balls at once while balancing on a hoverboard.