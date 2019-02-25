Trio carjacks driver on Near North Side before crashing in Jackson Park; 2 hurt

EMBED </>More Videos

Three people carjacked someone at gunpoint Monday morning in the Old Town Triangle neighborhood on the Near North Side and later crashed the vehicle at Jackson Park on the South Si

CHICAGO --
Two men were seriously hurt Monday morning in a multi-vehicle car crash at Jackson Park, where one of the vehicles in the wreck was stolen from a carjacking on the Near North Side.

At 5:07 a.m., an armed carjacking by three males was reported in the 400 block of West Wisconsin Street, according to Chicago police.

Police said the vehicle was later involved in a multi-vehicle crash at Cornell Drive and Hayes Drive, an intersection inside Jackson Park on the South Side.

Two men, 26 and 59 years old, were taken in serious-to-critical condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Further information was not immediately released.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
carjackingcrashHermosaChicago
Top Stories
R. Kelly expected back in court Monday on sex abuse charges
Jussie Smollett's check to brothers obtained by ABC News
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion
Oscars 2019: Who won, best red carpet looks, standout moments
Chicago AccuWeather: Bright and brisk Monday
Oscars top moments: Lady Gaga, Spike Lee, 'Roma'
Girl, 14, reported missing from Hermosa
Show More
Fire destroys South Chicago restaurant Capri's Pizza
Woman, 62, sexually assaulted inside Woodlawn apartment
Andersonville man fought rideshare 'vomit scam'
Olivia Colman wins best actress Oscar for 'The Favourite'
More News