Two men were seriously hurt Monday morning in a multi-vehicle car crash at Jackson Park, where one of the vehicles in the wreck was stolen from a carjacking on the Near North Side.At 5:07 a.m., an armed carjacking by three males was reported in the 400 block of West Wisconsin Street, according to Chicago police.Police said the vehicle was later involved in a multi-vehicle crash at Cornell Drive and Hayes Drive, an intersection inside Jackson Park on the South Side.Two men, 26 and 59 years old, were taken in serious-to-critical condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, according to the Chicago Fire Department.Further information was not immediately released.