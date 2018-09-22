Triple Englewood shooting seriously wounds 2 women

Three people were shot in Englewood early Saturday.

Three people, including two women, were wounded in a shooting Friday night in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

About 10:55 p.m., they were standing on a sidewalk in the 7300 block of South Carpenter Street when shots rang out, according to Chicago police.

One woman, 22, was shot in her chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.

The second woman, 24, was struck in her torso and leg, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, according to police.

The third victim, a 27-year-old man, suffered a graze wound to his leg, police said. His condition stabilized at the University of Chicago.

No one was in custody as Area South detectives investigated the shooting.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
