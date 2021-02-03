car crash

I-90 crash in Chicago injures 2, including state trooper, police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Illinois State trooper and another individual were injured Tuesday night after the trooper's car was rear-ended on the side of Interstate 90 in Chicago.

The trooper was pulled off to the side of the road, with emergency lights on, about 10:30 p.m. on westbound I-90 near Cumberland Avenue, police said.

That's when an SUV veered off the roadway and hit the squad car, causing the SUV to roll over. The trooper was pinned in his car, police said.

RELATED: Long Grove bridge hit again for 13th time since reopening last summer

Firefighters from Chicago and Rosemont extricated both individuals, and they were transported to Lutheran General hospital in Park Ridge.

State police said the trooper has since been released from the hospital, but the driver of the SUV remains in serious condition.

It's not clear what caused the driver to lose control. The crash is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rosemontpark ridgeo'harecar crashofficer injuredillinois state policecrash
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR CRASH
WATCH: Truck damaged after crashing into Long Grove bridge
I-94 multi-car accident temporarily closes express lanes
Oak Lawn mayor blames Kim Foxx for crash that killed 12-year-old girl
Family mourns loss of girl, 12, killed in Garfield Ridge head-on crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Noble Square carjacking occurs while man shovels: CPD
Comcast changes data usage rates: What you need to know
WATCH LIVE: Chicago officials urge safety in severe weather
Woman escapes attempted kidnapping in Humboldt Park: CPD
'You don't want COVID,' Michael Strahan says in 'GMA' message
Boy, 3, shot in Gary
Pentagon chief forces Trump loyalists to resign
Show More
Golden Globes nominations: See full list of nominees
Triton College COVID Vaccine site opens Wednesday
Suspect trying to steal car foiled by snow on South Side
WATCH: Truck damaged after crashing into Long Grove bridge
Chicago Weather: Sunny, slightly milder Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News