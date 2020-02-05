Illinois State troopers hurt in Lisle cigar lounge shooting released from hospital

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5894537" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Loved ones will begin to pay their respects at a visitation Friday for a slain trooper.

LISLE, Ill. (WLS) -- The two Illinois State troopers injured in the shooting at a Lisle cigar lounge that claimed the life of a retired state trooper have been released from the hospital.Lisa V. McMullan, 51, shot retired Special Agent Lloyd Graham, 55, and current District Chicago Trooper Kaiton Bullock, 48, after fatally shooting retired State Trooper Greg Rieves, 51, and before turning the gun on herself on Jan. 24 at The Humidor cigar lounge in Lisle, police have said.Graham and Bullock have since been released from the hospital and are recuperating at home, state police said in a Facebook post Tuesday.Investigators also uncovered a possible motive behind the deadly shooting after finding the words, "I hate you ... hope you die!" scrawled on the wall of the Hyde Park condominium belonging to McMullan. The statement mentioned Rieves' name and another man who was unharmed and not at the humidor during the shooting, police said.Lisle police said the message on the wall "may point to a personal motivation" but investigators are still searching for a "clear motive."Police said the four were watching television together in the lounge when McMullan pulled out a gun and shot Rieves in the back of the head. Police said McMullan, who had no criminal history and a valid FOID card, then fired several rounds at the two other troopers before turning the gun onherself.A man who was inside of Humidor at the time of the shooting said he heard McMullan talking and laughing just minutes before shots were fired."I heard her laughing, she has a very distinct loud laugh," he said. "We did not hear any arguing or any yelling, anything like that before the first loud shot."McMullan was a frequent customer at Humidor. Friends said she had previously been in a relationship with Rieves, but his family members said they had not met her before."I never met her, but I think it was fatal attraction, you know," said Steven Johnson, a relative.Lisle police, who have still not clarified the relationship between McMullan and Rieves, said they are still interviewing witnesses.