Troopers use opioid antidote to revive driver after Elgin crash

ELGIN, Ill. --
State troopers used the opioid overdose antidote Narcan to revive a man who crashed into a ditch Sunday in northwest suburban Elgin.

Peter Thomas Klingelhofer, 38, of Wood Dale, was driving a black Chevrolet west on interstate 290 near Mill Road when the car left the roadway and barreled into a ditch, according to Illinois State Police. Responding troopers found Klingelhofer slumped over and unresponsive in the car.

After getting inside the vehicle, the troopers gave Klingelhofer two doses of Narcan before successfully resuscitating him, state police said.

Klingelhofer was taken to Elmhurst Hospital for treatment, state police said. He was later arrested for driving under the influence and other traffic violations.

"I'm proud of the men and women of our District and all ISP Troopers working throughout our state keeping our roadways safer," ISP District 2 Captain Michael J. Kraft said in a statement. "My hope is that this crash and arrest reminds motorists that it is never acceptable to drive impaired, placing yourself and all motorists on our roadways in danger."

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
opioidscar crashillinois state policeElgin
Top Stories
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense begins presenting case
Judge OK's bond for man accused of concealing body in alley
Woman groped, man attacked by motorcyclist in Ukrainian Village
Teen rescued after drifting 49 days at sea
Woman found dead in garbage truck on South Side identified
Congress takes aim at shrinking seats, legroom on airplanes
Threat against GBS High School not credible, police say
Charges dropped against man accused in vicious Fright Fest beating
Show More
Man shot to death during Gresham drive-by attack
Former Orland Township employee stole nearly $60k in government funds
Parent group, teachers' union decry CPS nursing deficiencies
Mosquito population gets boost from warm, wet September weather
Virginia prisons to ban tampons for female visitors
More News