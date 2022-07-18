tropical weather

Video shows giant wave crash over 2-story condos in Hawaii during 'historic' weather conditions

EMBED <>More Videos

Giant wave crashes over Hawaii condos during 'historic' weather

KEAUHOU-KONA, Hawaii -- The remnants of Tropical Storm Darby brought "historic" surf conditions to Hawaii over the weekend.

Video from Isabella Sloan captured giant waves crashing over the rooftops of two-story oceanfront condos in Keauhou-Kona on Saturday.

You can watch the footage in the video player above.

"Oh my God. It's flooding everywhere. It's flooding," Sloan said.

Several buildings were damaged and roads were closed as a southern swell, which the National Weather Service described as "historic," brought flooding.

The same surf conditions caused a wave to put a damper on one couple's wedding on the same island.

A wave crashed into the venue during their reception.

The couple said they were able to save the food and their cake.

Crews removed the dance floor, but wedding guests still danced in the mud.

The hazardous surf conditions are expected to continue through Monday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhawaiitropical stormcaught on videotropical weathersevere weather
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TROPICAL WEATHER
Video takes unprecedented view from the inside of a hurricane
Family stuck in attic as home filled with water near New Orleans
NOAA updates Atlantic hurricane season forecast
9 people missing after boat from Cuba capsizes off Key West
TOP STORIES
Indiana mall shooting leaves 3 dead; witness killed gunman, police say
Video shows drag racing in West Loop; aldermen consider ordinance
Boy paralyzed in Highland Park shooting breathing on his own
CPD emphasizing mental health after 3rd suicide this month
25 shot, 7 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings, police say
2 shot in Huntley
Dr. Fauci says he plans to retire by end of Biden's current term
Show More
How couple got their driveway back after threat of $1.5K fine
Police warn of string of U of C robberies
Indiana doctor's lawyer tells AG to halt false statements
Florida high school shooter's death penalty trial begins
Sen. Ted Cruz calls SCOTUS same-sex marriage ruling 'clearly wrong'
More TOP STORIES News