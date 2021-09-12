tropical storm

Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in Gulf, threatening Texas, Mexico

EMBED <>More Videos

Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in Gulf of Mexico

MIAMI -- Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Sunday that Tropical Storm Nicholas has formed in the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical storm warnings were issued for coastal Texas and the northeast coast of Mexico. Nicholas is expected to produce storm total rainfall of 5 to 10 inches 13 to 25 centimeters), with isolated maximum amounts of 15 inches, across portions of coastal Texas into southwest Louisiana on Sunday through midweek.

Over the eastern portions of the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches (5 to 13 centimeters) can be expected Sunday into Monday.

As a precaution, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered state resources to be placed on standby along the length of the Texas Gulf Coast.

"We will continue to closely monitor this storm and take all necessary precautions to keep Texans safe," Abbott said in a statement. "I encourage Texans to follow the guidance and warnings of their local officials and be mindful of potential heavy rain and flooding."

Among the state resources placed on standby were air and boat rescue teams and emergency medical groups.

Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach said via Twitter that Nicholas is the 14th named storm of 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. Only 4 other years since 1966 have had 14 or more named storms by Sept. 12: 2005, 2011, 2012 and 2020.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathertropical stormu.s. & worldsevere weather
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TROPICAL STORM
Thousands face weeks without power in Ida's aftermath
Ida weakens to tropical storm: at least 1 dead, 1M without power
'Catastrophic' damage to LA power grid will take weeks to fix
Historic jazz site in New Orleans destroyed by Ida
TOP STORIES
47 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Former WGN-TV anchor Allison Payne dies at 57
Lucky cat: Falling feline gets saved at Miami football game
1 dead, teen among 5 wounded in West Pullman shooting
No injuries reported after downtown apartment building fire: CFD
Chicago Weather: Partly sunny, lake breeze develops Sunday
Woman in custody after boy, 12, killed in South Chicago shooting
Show More
Everything you need to know about the Newsom recall
Chicago remembers 9/11 20 years later
2 women killed from suspected CO leak in Little Village home ID'd
Ticket agent who helped 9/11 hijackers make flight finds forgiveness
In-person performances return to Lyric Opera of Chicago
More TOP STORIES News