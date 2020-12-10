drug bust

Indiana State Police find cocaine stash worth up to $2M in trailer hauling garlic along I-94 in Porter County

VALPARAISO, Ind. -- A stash of cocaine worth up to $2 million was discovered inside a trailer hauling garlic from California after staff at a northwest Indiana highway weigh station grew suspicious, police said.

State troopers were called Monday afternoon to the weigh station along Interstate 94 in Porter County by staff who had been inspecting a commercial truck's trailer loaded with 18,000 pounds of minced garlic.

State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said a staff member became suspicious after spotting a black case in the trailer that seemed inconsistent with the rest of its load, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.

RELATED: Beach Park traffic stop leads to meth bust, gang arrest, 2nd drug bust in Chicago, sheriff's office says

Fifield said that case contained packages of a white substance, which later tested positive as cocaine. Officers confiscated about 50 kilograms of cocaine worth an estimated $1.5 million to $2 million from the trailer, which is owned and operated by a San Jose, California-based company.

Two California men who were in the truck hauling the trailer were arrested on preliminary charges that include possession of cocaine, police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
porter countyvalparaisococaineillegal drugsdrug arrestdrug bustdrugtrucksdrugs
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
DRUG BUST
Beach Park traffic stop leads to Chicago drug bust, sheriff's office says
Chicago gang leader among 23 charged in federal investigation, officials say
Former CPD officer sentenced for lying to get search warrants
$1M worth of heroin labeled 'coronavirus' bio-hazard seized in drug bust
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL woman owes $20K in PUA unemployment benefits overpayment
Indiana 'on fire' as Holcomb reimposes COVID-19 restrictions
Mayor Lightfoot updates Chicago vaccine distribution plans
Boy bursts into tears when north suburban Santa says 'no' to Nerf gun
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine faces last hurdle before US decision
Minneapolis approves cuts to police budget, not staffing
Joliet crash involving funeral procession leaves 3 hurt
Show More
Girl, 15, hurt in Lawndale shooting: CPD
Trump and his GOP loyalists seek to pile on SCOTUS election challenge
Northern lights may glow over parts of US this week
Man wanted for Chicago Metra platform shooting: FBI
Navy Pier marina on hold until 2022
More TOP STORIES News