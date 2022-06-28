teen killed

Teen biker struck, killed by delivery truck driver near Midway, authorities say

By David Struett
EMBED <>More Videos

Lincoln Square block party supports street safety ordinance

CHICAGO -- A 15-year-old boy riding a bicycle was fatally struck by a delivery truck driver last Friday in Clearing on the Southwest Side.

Joshua Avina was biking across the 6200 block of South Austin Avenue and was at the mouth of an alley when the southbound driver hit him in the street around 4 p.m., Chicago police said.

Avina was hospitalized with a head injury for three days at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

He died Monday afternoon of injuries from the crash, the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

The truck driver, a 65-year-old man, was not issued citations, police said.

Additional information was not released.

SEE ALSO | Chicago residents call for safer streets after 2 young kids killed in cycling accidents days apart

Three children were also killed by drivers in June.

On June 2, Rafi Cardenas, 2, was struck and killed by a driver while riding a mini-scooter in Lincoln Square.

On June 9, Lily Grace, 3, died after she was run over by a semi driver in Uptown. She was riding in her mother's bike carrier and fell under the wheels of the truck.

On June 16, Ja'lon James, 11, was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while he ran across 16th Street in Lawndale.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoclearingtraffic fatalitiesbike lanesteen killedbikestruck crashtraffictraffic accidenttruckscrash
TEEN KILLED
Suspected Michigan school shooter could be witness in parents' trial
Shooting near concert kills teen, wounds 3 others, including officer
Gary teen killed in shooting identified by family
Man, 18, charged in boy's North Chicago shooting death
TOP STORIES
Illinois primary election voters cast ballots
Illinois Primary Election: Meet the candidates
Secretary of state candidates seek nomination to replace Jesse White
Fired-up Chicago Mayor Lightfoot yells '(expletive) Clarence Thomas'
Traffic at standstill after 1 seriously hurt in I-294 crash, ISP says
Darren Bailey appears poised for victory in IL governor GOP primary
Florida man dies saving teen from Lake Michigan in Indiana
Show More
Witness: Trump grabbed steering wheel, demanded to go to Capitol
MI court drops Flint water charges against ex-governor, others
Wisconsin's governor, AG sue to block state's abortion ban
Woman who allegedly killed sister, had son help dump body in custody
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy
More TOP STORIES News