Teen biker struck, killed by delivery truck driver near Midway, authorities say

CHICAGO -- A 15-year-old boy riding a bicycle was fatally struck by a delivery truck driver last Friday in Clearing on the Southwest Side.Joshua Avina was biking across the 6200 block of South Austin Avenue and was at the mouth of an alley when the southbound driver hit him in the street around 4 p.m., Chicago police said.Avina was hospitalized with a head injury for three days at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.He died Monday afternoon of injuries from the crash, the Cook County medical examiner's office said.The truck driver, a 65-year-old man, was not issued citations, police said.Additional information was not released.Three children were also killed by drivers in June.On June 2, Rafi Cardenas, 2, was struck and killed by a driver while riding a mini-scooter in Lincoln Square.On June 9, Lily Grace, 3, died after she was run over by a semi driver in Uptown. She was riding in her mother's bike carrier and fell under the wheels of the truck.On June 16, Ja'lon James, 11, was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while he ran across 16th Street in Lawndale.