Truck crashes into light pole, catches fire in Buffalo Grove

EMBED </>More Videos

A driver crashed a pickup truck into a light pole in northwest suburban Buffalo Grove early Thursday morning and burst into flames.

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (WLS) --
A pickup truck slammed into a light pole in northwest suburban Buffalo Grove early Thursday morning and burst into flames.

Police said the driver was headed east on Half Day Road when the truck left the road and struck a light pole near Willow Parkway around 3:50 a.m. The truck caught fire and sustained heavy damage.

The driver managed to climb out of the vehicle and was found by first responders a few feet from the scene. There is no word yet on the whether this person was injured.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames. The pole was also heavily damaged and wires were hanging low over the street.

Half Day was temporarily closed between Buffalo Grove and Prairie roads for cleanup and an investigation.

Police are looking into why the truck veered off the road.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
truck crashtruck fireBuffalo Grove
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Van Dyke trial: Laquan McDonald's mother must appear at pre-trial Thursday
Man fatally shot in Waukegan
Colorado man confesses to killing pregnant wife, 2 daughters
Mom, 4-year-old daughter missing from Lawndale
2 charged in string of Lincoln Park robberies
Rizzo leads Cubs past Brewers 8-4
AccuWeather: Cloudy with spotty storms Thursday
Hobart attorney fatally shot by ex-client weeks before retirement, police say
Show More
2 United planes damaged when wing clipped on O'Hare tarmac
Charges announced in slaying of Northfield attorney
Heart patient hopes 'In My Feelings' video will help her meet Drake
Chicago hospital hosts baby shower for more than 100 moms
Aerosmith announces Las Vegas residency
More News