Truck crashes into light pole, catches fire in Buffalo Grove

A pickup truck slammed into a light pole in northwest suburban Buffalo Grove early Thursday morning and burst into flames.Police said the driver was headed east on Half Day Road when the truck left the road and struck a light pole near Willow Parkway around 3:50 a.m. The truck caught fire and sustained heavy damage.The driver managed to climb out of the vehicle and was found by first responders a few feet from the scene. There is no word yet on the whether this person was injured.Firefighters were able to put out the flames. The pole was also heavily damaged and wires were hanging low over the street.Half Day was temporarily closed between Buffalo Grove and Prairie roads for cleanup and an investigation.Police are looking into why the truck veered off the road.