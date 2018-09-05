DALLAS --A man was arrested Wednesday morning after crashing a truck into the side of the FOX4 building in downtown Dallas.
According to KDFW-TV, the man repeatedly rammed his pickup into a portion of the building with floor to ceiling windows, then got out of his vehicle and started ranting.
Emergency responders were called to the scene at about 6 a.m.
Dispatcher audio recorded, "We believe it is intentional. He is purposefully ramming his vehicle now."
Police are investigating a suspicious bag the man reportedly left at the scene as well, KDFW reports.
The TV station says most of their employees were evacuated from the building.
Streets around the building were shut down to traffic during the investigation.