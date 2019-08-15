2 injured after truck drives into protest at ICE detention center, demonstrators say

I share the outrage Rhode Islanders are feeling about the incident depicted in the video at the Wyatt Detention Center. Our state and our nation were built on the idea that everyone has a right to express their opinion publicly and peacefully. — Gina Raimondo (@GovRaimondo) August 15, 2019

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. -- At least two people were injured after a pickup truck drove into a crowd protesting federal immigration policies at a Rhode Island detention center, according to demonstrators.A video posted by the Jewish youth movement Never Again Action shows a black pickup truck that protesters say was operated by a corrections officer driving up to an entrance at the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls on Wednesday night.The entrance of the detention center, which is used by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, was blocked by demonstrators. The video posted on social media shows the vehicle stopping before again moving forward.Protesters then surround the truck, screaming and chanting: "The whole world is watching! The whole world is watching!"Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said Thursday his office is investigating the incident, which he called unfortunate in a statement.The Associated Press left a message seeking comment from Wyatt officials."I share the outrage Rhode Islanders are feeling about the incident depicted in the video at the Wyatt Detention Center. Our state and our nation were built on the idea that everyone has a right to express their opinion publicly and peacefully," Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo said on Twitter.U.S. Rep. David Cicilline, also a Democrat, tweeted that he found video of the standoff "very disturbing.""The right of a free people to protest their government is fundamental to our democracy," Cicilline said, urging Wyatt officials to fully cooperate with the investigation.Never Again Action said in a statement that about 600 people had gathered at the prison and about 30 protesters had blocked entrances to the facility for several hours leading up to the confrontation with the truck driver.