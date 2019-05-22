Truck falls through upper level of parking garage in New Jersey

NORTH BERGEN, New Jersey -- A truck has fallen through the upper level of a parking garage in North Bergen, New Jersey.

It happened before noon Wednesday at the facility in the 8100-block of Tonnelle Avenue.

Chopper video showed a large hole in the upper level of the structure.

The front end of the truck was seen in the hole.

There was no immediate word on the number or extent of injuries or what may have caused the parking surface to give way.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information is made available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseyfallu.s. & worldtruck crashtraffic accident
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Murdered Pilsen woman's family arrives in Chicago, visits baby in hospital
Arrest made in carjacking of Whitney Young HS teacher
Man killed in hit-and-run near Chicago State
Man shot by CPD after barricade near UChicago
Metra Rock Island trains halted in Tinley Park
Wanted suspect won't surrender until Facebook post gets 15K likes
1 killed in Harvey hit-and-run crash
Show More
Sex act at high school streamed online against student's will
New Coke to be re-released with 'Stranger Things' season 3
Lear, Kimmel on staying true to 'All in the Family,' 'The Jeffersons'
Sex drought? Experts say Americans get frisky less often now
Follow ABC7's Michelle Gallardo as she runs the Everest Marathon for good cause
More TOP STORIES News