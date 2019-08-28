Truck hits, damages bridge at Lower Michigan Avenue and Wacker

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A dump truck struck and damaged the mid-level bridge on Michigan Avenue in the Loop Tuesday.
Police said the truck struck the bridge at Lower Michigan Avenue and Wacker Tuesday afternoon. Southbound traffic on Michigan Avenue is closed due to the damage.
The Chicago Department of Transportation said the bridge did not sustain structural damage and CDOT officials are conducting further inspections. Southbound lanes are expected to reopen to traffic late Tuesday night.
