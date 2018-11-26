Truck left hanging over Chicago River after crashing on South Side bridge

Authorities were searching for the driver of a Ryder truck that was left hanging off a bridge above the Chicago River Monday night. (Chicago Fire Media Affairs)

CHICAGO --
Authorities were unable to find the driver of a truck that was left hanging over the Chicago River Monday night after crashing on a bridge in the South Side Bridgeport neighborhood.

About 8:55 p.m., fire crews and officers responded to the crash on a bridge near the intersection of Archer and Ashland avenues, according to Chicago police and Chicago Fire Media Affairs. When they arrived, emergency crews found a Ryder truck dangling over the edge of the bridge above the South Fork of the South Branch of the Chicago River.

A water rescue was called off when reports of a person in the river were revealed to be unfounded after video footage showed the driver running from the scene of the crash, Fire Media Affairs said.

As of 10 p.m., the driver hadn't been located, authorities said.
