Pickup truck seen on video crashing into baggage claim at Sarasota-Bradenton airport

SARASOTA, Fla. -- Surveillance cameras captured the moment a pickup truck smashed through a wall and into baggage claim at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport in Florida.

It was a heart-stopping moment for two employees as the pickup busted through, reaching the counter and sending debris flying in every direction.

Cameras captured different angles of the crash.

The driver was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The attendants were not injured.

Airport officials say the 40-year-old driver broke through a fence, crossed the air carrier ramp at high speed and smashed through the cinder block wall.

Charges have yet to be filed pending further investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridaairport newscrashsurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman, baby killed in unincorporated Lake Villa crash; 4 injured
Robbers pretending to be customers targeting taxi drivers on Near North Side, police say
Shoplifting concerns rise as retailers target Kim Foxx
Officials warn holiday travelers not to bring marijuana to O'Hare, Midway even after legalization
2019 Great Chicago Light Fight champ crowned
Dog stolen from outside Loop Walgreen's reunited with owner at Christkindlmarket
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy and warmer Friday
Show More
Sam's Toy Box: Toys to cut down on screen time
Man who killed off-duty Chicago officer sentenced to life in prison
Fans turn out for first 'Rise of Skywalker' showings in Chicago
Schaumburg Rainforest Cafe at Woodfield Mall to close Jan. 1
3 teens charged in west suburban carjacking spree
More TOP STORIES News