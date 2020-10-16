wildfire

Trump administration rejects California's request for financial help with wildfires

LOS ANGELES -- The Trump administration has rejected California's request for federal financial assistance during the state's worst wildfire season in history.

California is filing an appeal, but Trump's rejection could leave California struggling to cope with the cost, despite the fact the federal government controls 57% of California's forested lands.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has estimated potential federal assistance at $346 million, including $200 million for the Creek Fire alone.

Officials could not provide a reason for the federal government's denial. A major disaster declaration allows for cost-sharing for damage, cleanup and rebuilding between the state and federal governments. It also activates relief programs led by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

RELATED: President Trump visits California to discuss wildfires

Cal Fire on Thursday said there are over 9,000 firefighters battling 12 major and eight other large wildfires. The fires have consumed 4.1 million acres.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiagavin newsomfemawildfireu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WILDFIRE
Cannabis growers concerned about smoke taint after CA wildfires
Northern California firefighter loses new home in wildfire
Comparing the 10 biggest wildfires in California history
Record-breaking California wildfires surpass 4 million acres
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed in Dolton Menards parking lot shooting ID'd
1 killed, boy critically injured in I-290 rollover crash
Some CPS students could return to classroom next quarter
We're No. 1! Chicago ranked most rat-infested city 6th year in a row
IL defends plan to extradite Kyle Rittenhouse to WI
Fact check: Rhetoric from Trump, Biden in the non-debate
Sex assault of 7-year-old girl seen during online learning: CPD
Show More
South Loop fire displaces at least a dozen residents: CPD
Chicago holding webinar for restaurants, bars on outdoor dining
5-year-old finds lemur that went missing from SF Zoo
Study: Remdesivir has little to no effect on COVID-19
Illinois reports largest single-day COVID-19 case increase at 4,015
More TOP STORIES News