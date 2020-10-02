Timeline of President Donald Trump's activities leading up to, after COVID-19 diagnosis

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6713061" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Health experts discuss President Donald Trump's health risks after he tested positive for COVID-19.

WASHINGTON -- Standing well apart on the debate stage, President Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent Joe Biden looked out at an odd sight - one section of the room dutifully in masks, the other section flagrantly without.The mostly bare-faced contingent was made up of Trump's VIP guests, who had flouted the rules by removing their masks once inside the hall despite the best efforts of the debate's health advisers from the Cleveland Clinic to keep everyone safe. It was a conspicuous act of rebellion, reflecting divisions writ large across the country.But what Trump calls the "invisible enemy" was spreading - before the debate, during it, after it, or some combination - and now it has spread to him.No one knows how, when or from whom Trump became infected. Nor is it established who, if anyone, has contracted the disease from him. But to retrace some of his steps over the last week is to see risk at multiple turns and an abundance of opportunity for infection.This was the case day after day and right up until a few hours before his positive diagnosis, as he took a contingent to New Jersey for a fund-raiser with the White House knowing he'd been close to someone sick with COVID-19.The result is that one of the most protected people on the planet has caught a disease that has killed more than 1 million people worldwide, more than 200,000 of them in the United States.A look at the days leading up to it:-Trump announces the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Four people who attended the Rose Garden ceremony - Sens. Mike Lee and Thom Tillis, University of Notre Dame president John Jenkins and former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway - announce Friday they have tested positive for the virus.-Trump holds a campaign rally in Harrisburg, Pa., attended by thousands of supporters, many not wearing masks.-Trump visits his golf course in Sterling Va, and holds a late afternoon news conference in the White House briefing room.-The president and his wife hold an early evening reception for Gold Star Families on the White House State floor.- Trump surveys a truck produced by Lordstown Motors on the White House South Lawn at an event attended by two members of Congress and three representatives from the Lordstown, Ohio, manufacturer.- Trump holds a Rose Garden event to announce an administration effort to distribute millions of coronavirus test kits to states. The event is attended by administration officials including Vice President Mike Pence, members of Congress and state officials.- Trump travels to Cleveland for a 90-minute presidential debate against Democratic rival Joe Biden. The two men are both tested ahead of the debate and stand behind lecterns positioned a good distance from one another. They do not wear masks during the faceoff, but also do not shake hands under pre-arranged rules.- White House aide Hope Hicks is part of a large entourage that travels to Ohio with Trump aboard Air Force One for the debate, including members of the Trump family. Trump's adult children and senior staff do not wear masks during the debate, violating host rules.- Trump travels to Minnesota for a fundraiser at a private home in suburban Minneapolis and an outdoor rally in Duluth.- Hicks is among the White House aides who accompany Trump on the trip. She feels unwell on the return trip and isolates herself aboard Air Force One.- Hicks tests positive for the coronavirus.- Trump flies to his Bedminster resort in New Jersey for a private fundraiser. Several aides who were in proximity to Hicks scrap plans to accompany Trump. White House officials say they learned of Hicks' positive test soon after Trump boarded Marine One to start his journey to New Jersey.- Trump announces in an evening interview on Fox News that he and the first lady are being tested for the coronavirus. He later tweets that they will "begin our quarantine process!"- Trump tweets shortly before 1 a.m. that he and the first lady have tested positive for the virus and "will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately."- Dr. Sean Conley, physician to the president, releases a statement that the president and first lady "are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence."- White House officials say Trump and his wife are experiencing mild symptoms, and that senior advisers who were in close contact with the president and Hicks have tested negative. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows says that he anticipates more White House staff will test positive.- Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien says campaign events involving the president and his family are being moved to virtual events or temporarily postponed. Vice President Mike Pence plans on resuming his scheduled campaign events.- White House staff say Trump is experiencing "fatigue." Trump flies by Marine One to Walter Reed Medical Center, a military hospital, on the advice of his physicians. White House officials say Trump will remain there for a "few days."- Trump remains hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. He offers his own assessment of his status Saturday evening in a video from his hospital suite, saying he was beginning to feel better and hoped to "be back soon."- Chief of Staff Mark Meadows tells reporters some of Trump's vital signs were "very concerning" Friday. That disclosure contradicted a rosy assessment Trump's doctors had initially provided.- Trump's team says the president's blood oxygen level had dropped suddenly twice in recent days and that they had given him a steroid typically only recommended for the very sick.- Infected and contagious, President Donald Trump briefly ventures out in a motorcade to salute cheering supporters, a move that disregarded precautions meant to contain the deadly virus that has forced his hospitalization.- White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany announces she has tested positive for coronavirus. She's one of at least three White House press shop staffers to test positive over the course of several days.