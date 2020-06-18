President Donald Trump

Facebook removes Trump ads for using hate group symbol

Facebook has removed ads run by President Donald Trump's reelection campaign for using "a banned hate group's symbol," a spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

"We removed these posts and ads for violating our policy against organized hate. Our policy prohibits using a banned hate group's symbol to identify political prisoners without the context that condemns or discusses the symbol," Andy Stone, a Facebook spokesperson, said in a statement.

The Washington Post reported that the advertisements featured a red inverted triangle that was once used by Nazi Germany to identify political prisoners.

"Dangerous MOBS of far-left groups are running through our streets and causing absolute mayhem," screenshots from ads posted by the "TRUMP MAKE AMERICAN GREAT AGAIN COMMITTEE" read.

Last month, Twitter applied fact checks to two of his posts and added a warning to one of his tweets, saying it violated the platform's rules by glorifying violence when he suggested protesters in Minneapolis could be shot.

The social media platform also blocked a Trump campaign video tribute to George Floyd over a copyright claim.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.
