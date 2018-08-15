Trump revokes security clearance of former CIA Dir. Brennan, mulling others

JORDYN PHELPS
The White House is revoking the security clearance of John Brennan, a former director of the Central Intelligence Agency, and mulling pulling them for several other former intelligence chiefs and other officials.

Reading aloud a statement from President Trump at the top of Wednesday's press briefing, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders announced that the president has decided to revoke Brennan's security clearance citing "erratic behavior" and "lying".

Brennan has been a major critic of the president's since leaving public service.

Sanders said the president is also more broadly reviewing access to classified information by government officials and named others who are also now under specific review: James Clapper, the former Director of National Intelligence, James Comey, a former FBI director who Trump fired last year, Michael Hayden, a former Director of the National Security Agency, Sally Yates, a former Deputy Attorney General, Susan Rice, a former National Security Advisor, Andrew McCabe, a former deputy director of the FBI, Peter Strzok a recently fired FBI agent, Lisa Page, a former FBI lawyer and Bruce Ohr, a former associate deputy attorney general.

In an exchange with ABC News' Jon Karl, Sanders denied that the president is going after his political opponents with this action.

"No. If there were others that weren't, that we deemed necessary, we would certainly take a look and review those as well," Sanders said.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
2 women shot, 1 fatally, when bullets entered their South Side homes
WATCH LIVE: DEA to announce new plans to combat Mexican drug cartels
Testimony continues in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Harvey police: Deadly shootout may have stemmed from online dispute
Autopsy to be performed on burned body found in West Chicago
Germany creates 3rd gender identity for records
San Francisco announces new 'poop patrol' to clean feces from streets
IL business to lay off 150, move to Mexico due to Trump tariffs
Show More
Chicago-bound flight makes emergency landing in NC
Illinois woman celebrates 101st birthday at Taco Bell
British police: crash suspect is Briton of Sudanese origin
Alderman Willie Cochran to plead guilty in corruption cases, lawyer says
Teen's dad accused of killing alleged bathroom creeper
More News