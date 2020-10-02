Pritzker, Lightfoot wish president, first lady a 'speedy recovery' after Trump tests positive for coronavirus; local leaders react

Wishing the President and First Lady a speedy recovery from this dangerous coronavirus. https://t.co/WfRYGzKW0q — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) October 2, 2020

I wouldn’t wish #covid19 on anyone. It’s effects are long term if it doesn’t kill you. I pray for @realDonaldTrump & @FLOTUS safe recovery, hoping this brings some newfound humility & respect for the millions of Americans confronting this virus w/o the resources needed to survive — Ald. Raymond Lopez (@RLopez15thWard) October 2, 2020

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

My prayers are with @POTUS, @FLOTUS, the White House staff, and medical team this morning. I wish them a full and speedy recovery. — Darin LaHood (@RepLaHood) October 2, 2020

