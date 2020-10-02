Coronavirus

Pritzker, Lightfoot wish president, first lady a 'speedy recovery' after Trump tests positive for coronavirus; local leaders react

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
After news broke early Friday that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19, reactions began to pour in from both global leaders and local ones.

Gov. JB Pritzker said in a statement that he "wishes the President and First Lady a speedy recovery."

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin echoed Pritzker in a tweet, saying "Wishing the President and First Lady a speedy recovery from this dangerous coronavirus."



Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined in, saying in a statement she "wishes the President and First Lady a speedy recovery from COVID-19. Let this be a reminder to us all that COVID-19 is real, remains present, and powerful. Please wear a mask."

Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez of the 15th Ward said in a tweet that he's praying for Trump and the first lady.

"Hoping this brings some newfound humility & respect for the millions of Americans confronting this virus w/o the resources needed to survive," Lopez said.



RELATED: Shock, sympathy, mockery: World reacts to President Trump's COVID-19 infection

The president said he and the first lady are self-isolating; he is expected to continue carrying out his duties while recovering.

"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately," Trump tweeted. "We will get through this TOGETHER!"



U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, said in a tweet that his prayers are with the Trumps.



RELATED: Shares, oil prices sink after President Trump tests positive for coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence tested negative later Friday morning.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsillinoiswashington d.c.donald trumpjb pritzkercoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldpresident donald trumpdick durbincovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
US stocks fall after Trump tests positive for coronavirus
Biden to take COVID-19 test after sharing debate stage with Trump
President Trump, first lady test positive for COVID-19
Shock, sympathy, mockery: World reacts to Trump testing positive
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump, first lady test positive for COVID-19
Shock, sympathy, mockery: World reacts to Trump testing positive
Chicago shootings, murders up 50% from 2019
Family of man killed by CPD in Pilsen question police actions
Biden to take COVID-19 test after sharing debate stage with Trump
Nunu the horse recovering after Dan Ryan ride
US hiring slows for 3rd month but jobless rate falls to 7.9%
Show More
How to avoid foreclosure if you're in mortgage forbearance
Kim Foxx, Pat O'Brein trade barbs over ABC7 debate
COPA releases video of police shooting in SW Side park
Chicago Weather: Sunny, mostly dry Friday
Psychological thriller hits a little too close to home
More TOP STORIES News