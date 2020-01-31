Human Trafficking

Trump to sign order aimed to combat human trafficking, online child exploitation

President Donald Trump speaks during an "Evangelicals for Trump Coalition Launch" at King Jesus International Ministry, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order to combat human trafficking and online child exploitation in the administration's latest effort to curb the practices, White House officials said Friday.

The order will create a new position within the domestic policy council that will be "solely devoted to combat human trafficking."

The position has not yet been filled but the official told reporters that there is "no doubt that we will pick someone very good for the position."

"We've got a lot of interest in it with a lot of different areas of expertise. But we're not prepared to announce a name right now," the official said.

The effort has been spearheaded in large part by Ivanka Trump, the President's daughter and top adviser, who has made human trafficking one of her initiatives.

RELATED: Human trafficking survivor from Texas visits White House

She is expected to deliver opening remarks at a two-hour summit at the White House Friday focused on the issue. The President is also expected to deliver remarks and attend.

Survivors of human trafficking are also expected to attend, as well as Vice President Mike Pence and Attorney General Bill Barr.

The order will be the latest effort by the administration to curb human trafficking. Since taking office, the President has signed into law measures aimed at ending online sex and trafficking and held listening sessions with survivors and advocates at the White House alongside Ivanka Trump.

RELATED: How to identify a human trafficking victim
EMBED More News Videos

Warning signs of human trafficking



The order -- which is expected to be signed during the summit -- also calls for the State Department to create a government website for resources on combating human trafficking, including public outreach and training.

"We think this will be a great resource for victims, they'll have one place they can go to see what help they can receive but also law enforcement and nonprofits," an official told reporters.

The order also calls on federal agencies to work on recovery and prevention programs focused on human trafficking and child protection.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
human traffickingu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
HUMAN TRAFFICKING
'Fat people are harder to kidnap' billboard controversy
Youth services employee faces human trafficking charges
Woman charged after teen's body found in Philly basement
Chicago community groups team up to help end human trafficking
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged after CPD sergeant who witnessed fatal shooting shot in wrist, police say
Coronavirus spreads from Chicago woman to husband in first human-to-human transmission in US
LIVE Trump impeachment trial: Key GOP senator says no to witnesses
Maternal mortality rate remains high in Illinois, data shows
Illinois joins multi-state lawsuit over new SNAP rules
Warmer winter leads to less ice cover on Lake Michigan
Robber using dating app to lure victims in Loop, Streeterville, police say
Show More
US airlines suspend China flights amid coronavirus concerns
Vigil honors Alyssa Altobelli, 14-year-old killed in crash with Kobe
1 killed, 1 injured in Tri-State Tollway crash in Libertyville
Former vape user speaks out after double lung transplant at age 17
Visitation to be held for trooper killed in cigar lounge shooting
More TOP STORIES News